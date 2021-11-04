JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,198.33 ($15.66).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 1,083 ($14.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,048.51. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.48.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.