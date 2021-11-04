Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.30.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of EMN opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

