Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of SHOO opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

