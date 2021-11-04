Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2022 earnings at $18.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.75 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins stock opened at $235.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.45. Cummins has a 52 week low of $216.41 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.