Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.44 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

