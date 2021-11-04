Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for OSI Systems in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSIS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $80.17 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,529 shares of company stock worth $7,355,733 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

