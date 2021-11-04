Jeffrey Dale Legge Sells 500 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

