JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $14,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $14,780.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $15,210.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $15,140.00.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

