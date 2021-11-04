JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 137.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

JBLU stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.