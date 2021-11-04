JMP Securities Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $55.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.20.

HALO stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 258.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

