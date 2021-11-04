Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $253,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

