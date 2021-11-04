Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $271.19 and last traded at $256.30, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.01.

The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.13. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

