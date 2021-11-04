JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €151.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €147.13 ($173.09).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €216.60 ($254.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €195.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €183.01. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €52.00 ($61.18) and a 12 month high of €235.60 ($277.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

