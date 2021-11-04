JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $152,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

REM stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.