JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 327,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -168.29 and a beta of 2.54. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 471.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

