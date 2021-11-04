JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Casper Sleep worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSPR stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70. Casper Sleep Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

