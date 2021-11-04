JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf cut Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Holcim stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Holcim has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

