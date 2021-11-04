JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 56,115 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,268,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

