JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,760 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

