JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 169,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,039 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 170.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of LL stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $534.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

