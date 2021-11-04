JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Acquires £20,286 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) insider James Macpherson acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £20,286 ($26,503.79).

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 444 ($5.80) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 444.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 435.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £693.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 457 ($5.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

