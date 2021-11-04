K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.37

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 189.37 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 178.29 ($2.33). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 178.29 ($2.33), with a volume of 70 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.37. The stock has a market cap of £79.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08.

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 147,270 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,905.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

