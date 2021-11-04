Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $17.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 24,458,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,786. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $599.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 420.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

