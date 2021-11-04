Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.33

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 194852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

KEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.17.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$958.46 million and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.