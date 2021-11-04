Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 225.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 315,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.07. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

