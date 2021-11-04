Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of KW stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $23.26. 518,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,563. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 335.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

