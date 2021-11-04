Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.
Shares of KW stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $23.26. 518,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,563. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.59.
In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.