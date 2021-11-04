Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

KFFB opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFFB. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

