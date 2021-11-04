Kevin J. Knopp Sells 20,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $692,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.63 million and a PE ratio of -26.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after buying an additional 1,381,491 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 192.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 24.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 15.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MASS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.