KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.29 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

