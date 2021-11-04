KeyCorp Comments on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PayPal in a report released on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.70.

Shares of PYPL opened at $230.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

