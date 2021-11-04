KeyCorp Comments on Roku, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $313.66 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $205.04 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 191.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

