KeyCorp Weighs in on TriMas Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

