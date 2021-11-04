Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 7.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.67. 17,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,541,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

