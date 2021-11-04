Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.36 ($114.55).

Shares of FRA:KGX traded up €1.96 ($2.31) during trading on Thursday, hitting €96.80 ($113.88). The company had a trading volume of 228,748 shares. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.37.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

