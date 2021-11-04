Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €99.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.27 ($112.09).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €96.80 ($113.88) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.37.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.