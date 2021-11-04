Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,237. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.