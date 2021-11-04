KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $87.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $83.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

