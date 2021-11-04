Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.65 ($13.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.43.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

