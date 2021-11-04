KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $26,460.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $26,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KLXE opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Several research firms have commented on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $187,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

