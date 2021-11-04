Knoll Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.6% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 580.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 759.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 171,645 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,168,708. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $130.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

