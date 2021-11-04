Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 128,153 Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 128,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,501 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIAI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 10,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,318. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

