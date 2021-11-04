Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $740,000 Stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,108 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.25% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMKR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMKR remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Thursday. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

