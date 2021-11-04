Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Invests $1.95 Million in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.80% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 656,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

