Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. reduced its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QFTA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 165,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,628. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

