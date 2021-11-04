Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Makes New $45.98 Million Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 922,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,980,000. Viasat comprises about 0.2% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Viasat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,192. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.22, a P/E/G ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

