Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases 22,319 Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) by 112.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Environmental Impact Acquisition worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

