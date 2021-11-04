Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.17.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $57.86. 18,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,790. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.