Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of Kopin stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,995. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $612.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Kopin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.