Kryll Trading Up 30.3% This Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Kryll has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00003624 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $86.18 million and $40.94 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00234128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00098086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,833,693 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

