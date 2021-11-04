Kylin Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,952,000. Community Health Systems accounts for 4.5% of Kylin Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kylin Management LLC owned 2.50% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

CYH stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

